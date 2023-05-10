La Spezia, signed the legality protocol for the third lot of the Aurelia variant



Spice – «The protocol of legality for public works it is an effective tool to block the way to infiltration by organized crime». Thus Maria Luisa Inversini, prefect of La Spezia, underlined the importance of the document concerning the construction site of section B of the third lot Variante Aurelia and presented yesterday before the police forces, Anas, the labor inspectorate, the company that awarded the work and the unions.

Underlining the establishment of a monitoring table in order to check the regularity of the workforce and work flows, as well as a general control room, Inversini focused on the last pillar of the protocol: anti-mafia checks. «It is one of the qualifying elements of the document. All the subjects of the supply chain will be subjected to checks in this sense, including, given the importance of the work, sub-threshold contracts». To continue to do an excellent job, therefore, the watchword will still be attention.

Resumes the prefect: «I must say that in La Spezia in recent years we have not adopted prohibitory measures. Which gives me comfort both on the work of the forces of order and on the mafia repercussions in our area, which either have not emerged or continue to be distant ».

Even if the alert must remain maximum, as Gianni Carassale, secretary of Fillea CGIL La Spezia underlines: «We are satisfied with what is enshrined in the document. We all know that even Liguria has known the presence of organized crime. Therefore we will monitor and, if something goes wrong, we will report it». Maria Dolores Rucci, Anas director of environmental protection echoes him: «Only with the collaboration between companies, police forces and trade unions is it possible to fight criminal phenomena in works of great importance such as this one. The initiative from La Spezia, which we are renewing today, has been followed in many other places. Thanks to all the actors on stage, we will be able to work serenely and complete the construction sites».