It may be a variant of Trumpism. He would have crossed the Atlantic, carrying with him a new form of excess. One wonders what happened to Secretary of State Olivia Grégoire. Spreading in the Parisian, a few days ago, any criticism of oppositions on the management of the health crisis, it detected there “The virus of resentment” who feeds “A deadly distrust of politics”, until “Play the game of conspiracy”. And what about, she asked, regional presidents who would like to order vaccines themselves? “The right method, is it 13 regional strategies or a large-scale European action with guarantees? Have the oppositions become anti-European, even unpatriotic? This temptation of emptiness could be the door open to chaos. And no democracy today is immune. “ Indeed. With Olivia Grégoire, we can be worried. If not, let us remind him that the accusations of anti-France or unpatriotic actions appeared at the time of the Dreyfus affair.

Maurice Ulrich’s note