Variant Xe, back at the beginning of the pandemic. Nobody has the solution

On the real situation of the pandemic from Coronavirus for the Italians it is difficult to find your way, since even i virologistsas happened at the beginning of the emergency, I am in contradiction among them. This is the case of two women who have become real tv staramong the most respected within the scientific community. Antonella Viola And Maria Rita Gismondo, same argument and diametrically opposed solutions. “Nobody – he explains Violet to the Corriere della Sera – should put the mask Ffp2 aside and when I say none I also refer to those who have had the illness a few months ago and thinks he can take it off feeling immune. Nothing more wrong. Indoors you have to protect yourself, there Ffp2 it is also effective against Omicron. We see appear variants increasingly contagious and even those who are vaccinated are at risk of becoming infected. The circulation is sustained and it is also demonstrated by the appearance of the recombinant strains which originate in people infected with two different viruses. I think at this stage we feel too calm. A little sacrifice is worth making, covering nose And mouth when you enter Closed places“.

Gismondo has a diametrically opposite opinion. According to the director of the hospital’s Laboratory of Clinical Microbiology, Virology and Bioemergency Diagnostics Sack of Milan, “there are perplexity on the scenario envisaged after 30 April, expiry of the imposition of the personal protective equipment in all closed places. After that date, in fact, it seems that the obligation it may remain in some contexts. “Mask never or always indoors, for consistency – says Gismondo to the Truth – But in my opinion it should be removed everywhere“, as a mandatory measure, because” with such a highly infectious virus “as is Sars-CoV-2, especially in the Omicron 2 version, he specifies,” provide for the use of the mask only in some places it no longer makes sense. There is such a viral circulation, of such a contagious virus, that the risk to get infected there everytime in which we take it off. Even outdoors, if people are very close. Then anyway you have to start living again: it’s not that because of the risk of meteorites we are all hidden in the cellars “.

