“The scientific data does not say that the Omicron variant” of the covid will knock vaccines, “but they do say that the third dose is important for coverage. How does Ursula von der Lyen say such a thing without scientific data to support this “? Massimo Ciccozzi, head of the Medical Statistics and Epidemiology Unit of the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery of the Campus Bio-Medico of Rome, vents with the Adnkronos Salute after the president of the European Commission raised the alarm stating that Omicron “is spreading at a ferocious rate and has the potential to ‘pierce’ vaccines, at least partially. ”

“On vaccination coverage – Ciccozzi emphasizes – they all agree that with the third dose we should have a good chance of coverage. We are not 100% covered, because no vaccine covers 100%, but even from Omicron we will have to be covered enough, the effectiveness should not decrease. Then it is clear – the epidemiologist acknowledges – that we have a 23% chance of contagion. But who goes to hospitalization and intensive care? In 23% of cases also the vaccinated, but who have an advanced age and multiple pathologies “.