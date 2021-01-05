With the arrival of the Covid-19 variant in England, it was found that the youngest could also be targeted by the virus. On Monday January 4, the reconfinement was enacted in this country: schools will remain closed to protect children. A decision that seems difficult to apply for the moment in France according to Professor Robert Cohen, infectious disease specialist and president of the National Council of Pediatrics. “We can see that it is just not possible on time”, he specifies.

In an attempt to control the possible arrival of this variant of Covid-19 in young people, Professor Robert Cohen advocates a massive and targeted screening campaign. “We need to test them more. Not only do we have to test them to find out if they are infected with the coronavirus or not, but we must have a surveillance system that makes it possible to identify epidemics early enough and to know whether they are due early enough. to the variant “, he explains.