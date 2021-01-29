Germany is one of the first in the European Union to ban the entry into its territory of inhabitants of countries where the British or South African variants of Covid-19 circulate a lot. This is the case, Friday, January 29, for nationals of Great Britain, Ireland, Portugal, South Africa and Brazil. “However, the epidemic situation in Germany is not flaring at all, on the contrary, the figures have been improving for a few days, but this is precisely the moment that the authorities have chosen to close the borders.“, notes Laurent Desbonnets, live from Berlin for France 2.

Partial closure until February 17

Indeed, Germany does not wish to lose the benefits of efforts made by the Germans, confined and where schools have been closed for several weeks. This partial border closure should run until February 17, but this measure “could be long-term“, says the journalist.