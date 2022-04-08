A team of experts from‘University of Michigan in collaboration with the Florida Atlantic University, there Temple University and the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders, National Institutes of Health, observed the neural and behavioral effects of a variant of the choline transporter (CHT)attributable to attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

In order to develop the study, the scientists exploited genetically modified mice that provided the scientists with a new neurobiological framework that helped to better understand certain behaviors in humans prone to being distracted. In a previous study, the CHT variant had already been shown to be related to increased distractibility in humans, although it was not clear at the time whether the variant itself was a cause of inattention.

The results of the Research have been published in the scientific journal The Journal of Neuroscience.

CHT genetic variant traceable to ADHD? Here’s what the research says

In the new study, the researchers procured a single modification to the gene that codes for neuronal CHT and then looked for physiological changes in the brain, focusing on their ability to support the production and release of the brain chemical aceticholine, which is synthesized from choline.

In the human body, disruption of acetylcholine signaling impairs the ability to filter out distractors and perform tasks that require concentration. A total loss of CHT function in mice and people leads to early death due to the role played by acetylcholine in muscle contraction, particularly the muscles that control breathing.

Minor reductions in CHT activity allow for normal growth and movement, but mice with these changes exhibited premature fatigue when run on a treadmill. Evidence from the new research has shown that mice also exhibit signs of mental fatigue.

Research has shown that the CHT gene variant known as Val89 reduces the rate of choline uptake and the ability to sustain acetylcholine production during conditions that require attention, effects that lead to decreased cognitive performance when mice are at face attentional challenges. Evidence from studies in mice provides direct evidence that Val89 drives greater vulnerability to distraction and provides a mechanistic basis for the reduced activation of the frontal cortex seen in humans expressing Val89.

“Our mouse studies, along with previous behavioral and brain imaging studies, indicate that a single copy of the variant is sufficient to modify acetylcholine availability and its resulting cognitive effects.“, he has declared Randy D. Blakelyco-author of the research, executive director of FAU Stiles-Nicholson Brain Institute and professor of the FAU Schmidt College of Medicine: “Seeing the effects of a single copy of Val89 suggests that choline transport may be mediated by a pair of CHT proteins in such a way that one malfunctioning copy can affect the normal function of the other, leading to stronger-than-expected effects. from the simple compromise of a copy “.

This revelation has previously been recognized in individuals with neuromuscular disorders that cause CHT mutations, but this also appears to be the case with brain function.

“Val89 mice lack cognitive flexibility in response to an attentional challenge“, he has declared Eryn Donovan, lead author and graduate student at the Department of Psychology at the University of Michiganv “Our results from this mouse model suggest the potential for a more comprehensive investigation of the effects of the CHT Val89 mutation in the brain, as well as the development of therapeutic strategies for those with disrupted acetylcholine signaling. “

According to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Preventionthe estimated number of children ever diagnosed with ADHD, according to a 2016 parental survey, is 6.1 million. This same survey shows that 6 out of 10 children with ADHD had at least one other mental, emotional or behavioral disorder, and 62% were taking ADHD medications. Although ADHD occurs more often in children, it can also be diagnosed in adulthood.

“We think that the CHT Val89 mouse could be a valuable model for studying the hereditary risk of cognitive disorders resulting from cholinergic dysfunction “Blakely said. “We can now gain much more insight into the brain effects of the Val89 variant in ways that cannot be done in humans and possibly lead to new ways to treat disorders associated with brain acetylcholine signaling that appear in childhood, such as ADHD. , or during aging, such as with Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s disease ”.

In addition to new insights into a potential risk factor for psychiatric and neurological disorders, Martin Sarterprofessor of psychology and neuroscience at theUniversity of Michigan and communicating author of the study, said their findings revealed why healthy humans expressing this genetic variant exhibit solid attentional vulnerabilities.

“Since this genetic variant is quite common and occurs in approximately 9-10% of humans, we now understand exactly how this variant affects the brain mechanisms essential for paying attention.“, Concluded Sarter.