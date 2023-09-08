“Let’s try not to overdo it.” Roberto Burioni, professor of Microbiology and Virology at the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University in Milan, turns off the alarm triggered by the EG.5 variant of covid, also known as Eris. “The increased ability of the EG.5 variant to infect the lungs is deduced from an as yet unpublished study on hamsters. A study on hamsters does not allow drawing any conclusions, so this is pure terrorism. Let’s not exaggerate”, writes Burioni posting a headline about the alleged risks and symptoms of EG.5, prevalent in Italy.

Meanwhile, the latest data indicate an increase in reinfections in Italy. “The percentage of infections reported in subjects with at least one previous infection is increasing and around 39%” according to the latest weekly monitoring by the Higher Institute of Health and the Ministry of Health, compared to 36% in the previous survey.

A trend that appears in line with the new scenario that sees EG.5, aka Eris, as the prevalent variant of Sars-CoV-2 in Italy (41.9%) in the latest flash survey released by the ISS and relating to the period 21 -27 August. “The studies carried out to date – explained the technical report on the results of the survey – show that EG.5 is characterized by a high growth rate which, together with a decreased neutralization capacity by antibodies towards other variants, would justify its prevalence in several countries”. However, “to date, there is no evidence of additional public health risks with respect to co-circulating lineages.”