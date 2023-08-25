Home page World

From: Sandra Sparer

With cold symptoms, many people no longer think that it could also be Corona. Now, however, more and more cases are being recorded in practices.

Kassel – Masks, self-tests and many other hygiene measures were part of everyday life during the pandemic. However, for most people they are now a thing of the past. With the emergence of the new corona variant “Eris”, in the spread of which the hype surrounding the Barbie film is said to play a role, more self-tests are to be carried out again. The epidemiologist Hajo Zeeb calls for this in a conversation with the Editorial Network Germany (RND) on.

The “Eris” variant increases the number of corona: More self-tests should reduce the number of unreported cases

According to the RKI, the number of infections more than doubled in the second week of August. The increasing number of infections is also noticeable in medical practices. This is also confirmed by Nicola Buhlinger-Göpferth, the first deputy national chairwoman of the General Practitioners Association RND. She therefore advises patients to consider the possibility of a corona infection in the event of illness.

Hajo Zeeb also wants to make people aware of this. “We have to assume that many people have just been infected with Corona and believe they only have a cold,” he says. He therefore advises playing it safe with a quick test. This also works perfectly with the new variant.

In view of the increasing corona numbers, the epidemiologist Hajo Zeeb calls for more self-tests. © Sina Schuldt/dpa

According to the epidemiologist, despite the increasing numbers, there is still no indication of a large wave of new infections

So far, however, the increasing number of infections has not given cause for concern. The nationwide 7-day incidence is the Corona Pandemic Radar according to the Federal Ministry of Health at four (as of August 25, 2023). No increased viral load was found in wastewater monitoring either, which, according to the epidemiologist, also indicates that there is not a large wave of new infections.

In view of the new variant “Eris”, it makes sense for certain groups of people to be vaccinated again against Corona. Also, many of the regulations for employees in the event of a corona infection no longer apply since the end of the pandemic. For example, the employer does not have to allow a home office. (sp)