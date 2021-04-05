The digitization of the field continues to advance with intensity, and more and more solutions are presented to manage the various agricultural activities. In this context, one of the latest developments is SKYFLD 2.0, a new version of a smart tool for crop management, which is especially aimed at managing variable plantings and fertilizations.

The platform was developed by Helm, a German family business with more than 120 years of experience in the global distribution of chemicals, fertilizers, crop protection products and pharmaceuticals, which has been operating in Argentina since 2003. “Since then, our efforts have focused on providing crop protection solutions, investing in technology and research, with the responsibility of take care of the environment and promote sustainable habits“, he claimed Mauro edalian, general manager of HELM Argentina.

Among the new features of SKYFLD 2.0 are its friendlier interface, the possibilities of making variable fertilization or sowing prescriptions with up to 10 different layers of information and add yield maps and soil maps to zoning, added to the biomass maps, with a 36-month historical record, to make better decisions.

Among the new features, SkyFLD allows variable seed or fertilization prescriptions with up to 10 different layers of information.

In the monitoring function pins can be added where relevant events have been seen in the batch, or the possibility of marking an area of ​​interest. Also, a new climate module allows you to know the forecast seven days in advance. Extensive weather information includes a 48-hour, 7-day preview, and a two-year historical weather summary and digital rain gauge.

Fernando Lespiau, global sales manager and director of the SKYFLD project, Helm’s Crop Protection division, specified that they seek to “provide agricultural producers with a cutting-edge technological solution, even more efficient and sustainable and that they can obtain better results in your production processes optimizing time and resources ”.

Fernando Lespiau, Manager of Distribution Channels – Global Crop Protection Division of HELM, highlighted that they seek to “provide producers with a more efficient and sustainable technological solution”.

Esteban Videla Pearson, Head of Digital Agriculture at HELM Argentina, assured that “the loading of information on fields and crops will be facilitated anytime and anywhere. The producer will have in the palm of your hand the smart solution to manage your crops, optimize resources and work time, increase business profitability and guarantee better results ”.

The agronomist Pablo Panza, an advisor in the southeast of the province of Buenos Aires who tested the tool for a year as a user, gave a demonstration with Videla Pearson about the new platform and shared her experience.

Among the advantages, both weighed the compatibility with more than 70 monitor models to integrate the prescriptions, that the seeding maps allow the optimal planting density throughout the lot and that each zone receives the optimal amount of seeds. Something similar happens with fertilization: based on biomass and soil maps the over and under application of nutrients are eliminated.