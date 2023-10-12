“To Patricia.” I dedicate my silence to youthe new novel by Mario Vargas Llosa, is dedicated to his cousin and ex-wife, Patricia Llosa. The book by the Nobel Prize winner in Literature, which will hit bookstores on October 26, is not only a declaration of love for Peruvian music—waltzes, marineras, polkas and huainos—and the folklore of his country, but also for who was his wife for half a century. “It is a nice and well-deserved gesture,” they tell EL PAÍS from the writer’s entourage, without wanting to put labels on the relationship that the couple has today and without clarifying the sentimental nature of their new bond. “It is not our turn to say whether this relationship is romantic, but the important thing is that the family, which had been estranged for seven years, is back together,” explain the same sources.

When the Alfaguara publishing house announced the title of the new novel, some society chroniclers wanted to see in the choice a veiled message from Vargas Llosa to Isabel Preysler, his romantic partner for more than seven years and with whom he broke up at the end of 2022. , news that Isabel Preysler confirmed to the magazine in December Hello!. It is true that many of the Nobel Prize winner’s works have autobiographical overtones —Aunt Julia and the writer, A Fish in the Water, The War of the End of the World—, but this book is not about his relationship with the so-called queen of coated paper but about another of his passions: Creole music, the hallmark of Peru.

“The ironic thing is that it is a book that Mario wrote almost entirely during the time he was with Isabel,” they point out from their surroundings. The writer dedicated the last three years of his courtship with Preysler to the preparation of this novel, which, according to his friends, could be his last work of fiction. “Now he is preparing a long essay on Jean-Paul Sartre, which will require one or two more years of work. Considering that he is almost 88 years old, it is very likely that he will no longer write other fiction because novels usually take two or three years. When he finishes Sartre, he will already be approaching 90. Could he then start writing another novel? Who knows? With him you never know,” they acknowledge.

Mario Vargas Llosa and Patricia Llosa, at awards held in Madrid in 2011. Europa Press via Getty Images

Although the people closest to the Vargas Llosas are reluctant to name the relationship between the writer and his ex-wife, the closeness between the cousins ​​is undeniable. Vargas and Llosa spent the entire summer together between southern Italy, Marbella and Salzburg and, after the publication of I dedicate my silence to you, they plan to travel to their family home in the Dominican Republic. As this newspaper has learned, they will later celebrate Patricia’s birthday together in Lima, on November 22, and will also spend Christmas in the company of her three children and her grandchildren in the Peruvian capital.

Last March, during a brief visit by the Nobel Prize winner to Lima to finalize the edition of I dedicate my silence to you, Patricia Llosa once again opened the doors of the Lima apartment they shared for decades. The couple’s eldest son, Álvaro Vargas Llosa, then published on his social networks a photograph of the writer working in his old office, overlooking the Pacific. That meeting occurred shortly after Vargas entered the French Academy last February, an event in which his ex-wife was present in a preferential location. The family summit in Paris was the starting point of their reconciliation. Since then, they keep each other company and have resumed some of their old marital habits: their periods in the penthouse on Flora Street in Madrid and in their apartment in the French capital, their weeks of detox at the Buchinger clinic in Marbella and his days at the Salzburg Music Festival. The trip they will make next November to the Dominican Republic is one more step in this restoration and normalization of relations.

From left to right: Isabella Reich, Stefan Reich, Morgana Vargas Llosa, Álvaro Vargas Llosa, Nada Chedid, Gonzalo Vargas Llosa, Mario, Patricia and Anaís Reich, in early February at the writer’s home in Paris.

Mario Vargas Llosa and Patricia Llosa separated in 2015 after it emerged that the writer was in a relationship with Isabel Preysler. The couple had just celebrated their 50 years of marriage at their favorite restaurant in New York. According to the newspaper ABC A few months ago, Patricia would have sent a letter to the media house socialite in Puerta de Hierro in 2015. In the letter, which the aforementioned newspaper accessed, she warned her that at some point her husband would return to her. Eight years later, Vargas has returned to Llosa’s life.