How did you feel about this article?

Nobel Prize in Literature said that the reaction to Pedro Castillo prevented a coup similar to the one perpetrated by Alberto Fujimori in the 1990s 🇧🇷 Photo: EFE/Zipi

The Peruvian writer Mario Vargas Llosa, winner of the 2010 Nobel Prize in Literature, criticized the attempted coup d’état by former President Pedro Castillo, who was ousted by Congress and arrested after announcing the dissolution of Parliament and the establishment of an “emergency government”. on Wednesday (7).

In a video on social media, the writer condemned “in the most energetic terms President Pedro Castillo’s attempt to carry out a coup” and praised the quick response of the Peruvian authorities.

“All of this can be seen in a positive light for Peru, the way in which this attempted coup d’état was resolved so quickly to repeat once again what happened to [Alberto] Fujimori two years after assuming the presidency,” he said, referring to the coup perpetrated by the former Peruvian president (1990-2000) in 1992.

In last year’s presidential election, Vargas Llosa supported Fujimori’s daughter, Keiko Fujimori, in the second round against Castillo. This year, the writer called the then head of state “illiterate” and called him the worst president in Peruvian history.

Vargas Llosa made a plea to the new president, Dina Boluarte, who took office hours after Congress ousted Castillo on Wednesday.

“What I ask is that you form a broad cabinet, in which all Peruvians feel represented. I think this is a much more optimistic and happy moment for our country”, she pointed out, at the conclusion of the message.