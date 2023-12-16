Last October, Mario Vargas Llosa announced his goodbye to narrative with a brief note at the end of his new novel, I dedicate my silence to you (Alfaguara). Tomorrow he will also say goodbye to journalism with the publication in EL PAÍS of Touchstone, the tribune with which it closes its fortnightly section of the same title. Luckily for his readers, he is already immersed in the preparation of an essay dedicated to Jean-Paul Sartre, the teacher of his youth. He maintains that it will be his “last” book, but it is difficult to imagine Vargas Llosa (Arequipa, Peru, 87 years old) putting aside the curiosity that has led him to participate in almost all debates in the contemporary world.

“In order to write novels I have always needed to have one foot in the present,” he says in an interview about his work as a columnist published tomorrow by EL PAÍS. “I am not a writer of fantastic literature but of realistic literature. The fact of living so many hours, every day, immersed in fiction has meant the need to get out of that world of imagination and see, touch, the real world, get out of the ivory tower.”

For 33 years Vargas Llosa has been a regular columnist for EL PAÍS. On December 2, 1990 he published his first Sunday tribune: Praise of the 'iron lady''. That portrait of the British Prime Minister, Margaret Thatcher, based on his meetings with her and the analysis of her legacy – she had left office four days earlier – brought together many of the ingredients that have turned the author's articles into The city and the Dogs in a reference: the personal relationship with politicians, artists and writers, the direct knowledge of the places that mark the present, the free and counter-current thinking and, above all, its literary height, a mixture of clarity and rigor. Already in the first paragraph, several of his intellectual references were mentioned: Jorge Luis Borges, William Faulkner, Karl Popper and Isaiah Berlin.

When he put together the first three volumes of the series Touchstone In his monumental complete works, Vargas Llosa described his “journalistic columns” as the result of the effort to “comment on some current event that exalts, irritates or worries me, subjecting myself to the sieve of reason and comparing it with my convictions, doubts and confusions.” . In three decades, the doubts and convictions of the most influential intellectual in Spanish literature have followed the trail of key current events in an increasingly globalized world. From politics in Latin America – with special attention to Peru – in Spain, in the rest of Europe or in the United States to tensions in the Middle East through social and cultural changes, almost nothing has escaped exaltation or irritation. from a writer who is also a reader as demanding as he is generous. To understand his capacity for prescription, it is enough to read his penultimate 'touchstone', an authentic demolition of the memoirs of André Malraux, or the one he dedicated in 2001 to saluting the discovery of the new book by a discreet professor at the University of Girona called Javier Cercas: Soldiers of Salamis. To recognize his independence of judgment and his commitment to individual freedom beyond ideological constraints – he has always vehemently defended the democratic virtues of the free market – it would be enough to reread his defenses of homosexual marriage, the conquests of feminism, euthanasia or his proposal to decriminalize drugs.

This very free consciousness has led him to generate a particular type of reader: the one who admires the novelist but disagrees with the columnist. “That's very common,” he concedes. “It also happens to me with some writers whose ideas I do not share or who cause me rejection and whom I nevertheless admire when reading their fictions. The funny thing is the opposite, when someone says that he admires an article of mine but has not read any of my novels.

Many times his articles and reports in EL PAÍS have been at the origin of essays such as The civilization of the spectacle either The still gaze of Pérez Galdós and novels like The Celtic dream, dedicated to the brutal exploitation of rubber in the Congo and Peru. In these pages he also recalled the early morning of October 7, 2010, in which a call from the Swedish Academy woke him up in New York to announce that he had won the Nobel Prize. Fourteen minutes of reflection Three days later he titled the chronicle in which he narrates the time that elapsed between that private notice and the publication of the news on the five continents. “I had the day planned precisely,” he writes. “I would work for a couple of hours preparing for next Monday's class at Princeton, in which he would illustrate the topic of point of view with examples taken from The kingdom of this world by Alejo Carpentier, half an hour of back exercises, an hour of walking in Central Park, newspapers, breakfast, shower, and to the Public Library of New York, where I would write my Touchstone for EL PAÍS about the suicide, by jumping off the George Washington Bridge, at Rutgers University, of Tyler Clementi, a violinist and young student who two homophobic classmates had denounced as gay, spreading on the Internet a video in which he appeared kissing with a man”. The most important award in universal literature forced him to change his plans that Thursday, but on Sunday he did not miss his appointment with the readers of this newspaper.

In 2016, during the massive celebration of the 40th anniversary of EL PAÍS at the FIL in Guadalajara (Mexico), Mario Vargas Llosa described himself as “an employee” of the newspaper. For 33 years he has been, of course, much more than that: one of the greatest living novelists, a great press writer, a committed intellectual, a free voice to always admire and with whom to debate in EL PAÍS twice a year. month for three decades.

