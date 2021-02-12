Fernando Savater and MEP Maite Pagazaurtundua, this July in San Sebastián.

A group of more than 70 intellectuals has signed a manifesto before the Catalan elections this Sunday in which they warn that “motivating participation is not only important, but it is essential to stop separatism.” Figures such as Mario Vargas Llosa, Fernando Savater or Luis Goytisolo call on Spanish society to continue showing solidarity and empathy with the Catalans, “with those who have felt so alone.” “If each one of us, from anywhere in Spain, by the means available to us, once again shows that the Catalans of seny ―With common sense― we are not alone, we will contribute to increasing participation and will be protagonists for the restitution of seny and the reconstruction of Catalan society ”, they reflect.

The intellectuals set as their starting point October 3, 2017, just two days after the illegal referendum was held, as the moment in which “the ties, friendships and solidarity of the entire citizenry with their compatriots were reconciled Catalans ”. The trigger, they continue, was the message of King Felipe VI in which he pronounced “three simple words”: “You are not alone”, which gave rise to what they describe as “a wave of solidarity” towards “a very important part of society catalana ”demonstrated by all Spanish society.

Now, more than three years later, the signers of the manifesto titled Solidarity and mobilization: “You are not alone”, among them Maite Pagazaurtundúa and Carmen Posadas, warn that the Catalans are facing elections in which “separatism intends to rebuild forces to take up the challenge to the State and our democracy sooner rather than later,” supported by “the most likely scenario of constitutional demobilization ”.