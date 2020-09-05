Mario Vargas Llosa during a presentation in Madrid. claudio alvarez

Mario Vargas Llosa has dedicated the 36 minutes of his participation in the Hay Festival in Querétaro to praise Jorge Luis Borges, the writer who dazzled him since he read it for the first time. A dazzled Vargas Llosa has narrated his literary relationship with the Argentine, which he gives an account of in his most recent book, Half a century with Borges (Alfaguara). He is, he says without sparing adjectives, an “extraordinary, original and fascinating” author who caused an unprecedented revolution in Spanish by creating a refined work thanks to his knowledge of world literature. “Was a shock for me to find it ”, admits the Nobel Prize for Literature.

Sitting in front of a laptop, with headphones on and behind a shelf full of books, the Peruvian-born writer recounted this Thursday afternoon with humor and admiration that literary bond that has united him with his Argentine counterpart. He explains that he got to know Borges’s work thanks to his friend Luis Loayza, who was in charge of bringing the author’s books to Peru. The Aleph. “I was enormously impressed by his stories,” he says. Although at the outset he had a certain reluctance with him, because, he explains, in his youth he was very influenced by the vision that Jean-Paul Sartre and the existentialists had of literature, since they believed that it should be compromised, a tool to transform the society. “And Borges was not interested in politics, he had no interest in changing society. He made fantastic literature, with those concerns that had to do with time, which contradicted Sartre’s world ”, he explains. That was why, he admits with a playful smile, that at first he began to read Borges secretly. “Then I did it without shame, assuming the admiration I have had for him,” he says.

Interviewed from a distance by the Peruvian journalist Raúl Tola, Vargas Llosa explains how he met the Argentine writer. It was in 1963 during a tour that Borges made to France, in a post-war Europe to which Latin America sounded like a wild land, of gunmen and bullying. There, in the land of Sartre, the Buenos Aires native dazzled the French, to such an extent that his three presentations were crowded – “including well-known writers, who were attracted by that dazzling”, he notes – the French press and magazines dedicated him many reports and new editions of his books appeared. “This extraordinary recognition jumped to Latin America, it caught on here and many people began to read and recognize it. His great prestige comes from that trip. It was exciting for a Latino to be in France and to see the dazzling that this almost blind man caused the French, who spoke impeccable French, very literary, which surprised the French ”, says Vargas Llosa.

Twenty years later, in 1983, Vargas Llosa was able to interview Borges in his two-room apartment on Calle Maipú 994, in Buenos Aires. “What impressed me the most was the modesty with which he lived. Borges had been associated with a rather privileged society, but this was a simple house, with a girl who took care of the apartment ”, he recalls. He was also surprised that in that house there were no books by or about Borges. “Who am I to compare myself to Shakespeare, to Cervantes,” he replied when asked. At the end of that talk, the Argentine asked the Peruvian to read him a poem by an English author who was part of his library, but what the Nobel Prize in Literature remembers most is the incident with a leak that he saw that day in that house, scene he used in the text he wrote after the interview. “He never forgave me for citing that leak, even though he had written the text with a lot of love and admiration. He said: ‘Okay, it’s a boy who came to see me, he’s a journalist, my impression is that he was a publicist who came to sell me a house, ”says Vargas Llosa, laughing.

The writer has also mentioned the darker side of Borges, his admiration for coup regimes: “He was a victim of Peronism, as Argentina has been, he celebrated the military coup against Perón very much and felt sympathy with the military, he had military heroes, and that military world appears in his stories. He agreed to be decorated by Pinochet at a time where he murdered, tortured, a coronalote that he had struck a blow against a civilian government. That is hard to accept in a writer who seemed beyond good and evil ”.

The author of Conversation in the cathedral He admits that despite the admiration he feels for Jorge Luis Borges, his literature is very different from what he writes. “Borges’s world is very far from mine, which I am rather realistic, Sartre’s ideas about literature have always been present in me when writing novels. The type of writer I try to be is very different from Borges’, which does not prevent me from admiring him and recognizing him as an extraordinary writer, who made an unprecedented revolution in the language, in Spanish, in extraordinary prose, that way. so subtle in which he presented his stories, little by little the reason for the story becoming transparent. He is an extraordinary, original writer ”. And if the public that followed the talk for zoom He had doubts about this fascination, Vargas Llosa said: “It is very difficult not to give in to that fascination, to its charm.”