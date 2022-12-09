Peru.- After the removal and detention of the former president Pedro Castillothe winner of Nobel Prize of Literature, Mario Vargas Llosaspoke in favor of the appointment of Dina Boluarte as the new president of Peru, while condemning the actions of the now ex-president.

On December 7 of this year, Peru experienced one of the most controversial and marathon days of its political life, after the then-President Pedro Castillo announced the dissolution of the Congress of the Latin American country and his attempt to decree an “exception” government, while hours later he was dismissed by legislators and detained by security authorities when he tried to take refuge in the Mexican embassy.

Moments later, while the candidate of Peru Libre was in the Prefecture of Lima escorted by security agents, the hitherto Vice President Dina Boluarte was sworn in as the new head of the Peruvian Federal Executive Power, thereby becoming the first woman to be head of state in the South American nation.

Within this framework, the renowned writer Mario Vargas Llosa expressed his condemnation of the “coup d’état” attempted by the now ex-president, while he highlighted the actions of the Armed Forces for having rejected the measures that Castillo Terrones intended to take.

“I think that all this can be seen in a positive way for Peru. The way in which this coup d’état, this attempted coup d’état, has been resolved so quickly,” to repeat once again what happened with Fujimori.” mentioned the writer of “The city and the dogs”.

Likewise, Vargas Llosa highlighted that, thanks to the actions of Peruvian legislators and security authorities, now Peru has, for the first time in its republican history, a female president.

“I think that what you have to ask of Dina Boluarte is to form a broad-based cabinet in which all Peruvians feel represented. I think this is rather an optimistic and happy moment for our country,” concluded Mario Vargas Llosa, who in 1990 was a candidate for the Presidency of Peru.