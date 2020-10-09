“The Nobel Prize tends to bury the writer who has received it alive, and his literary career is almost over, so if you are still alive you can feel demoralized.” This is how life can treat, according to Mario Vargas Llosa, a writer who reaches such universal recognition. He has tried to avoid that curse: “I have tried hard not to be like that, since I have continued to publish a lot.”

The Peruvian Hispanic writer had the opportunity this Thursday, in a tribute at the Cervantes Institute, in Madrid, to remember with family, friends and colleagues the announcement of the award 10 years ago, on October 7, 2010, by the Swedish Academy, which He was awarded it “for his cartography of the structures of power and his scathing images of resistance, revolt and individual defeat.” With this sentence the jury explained why the author of Conversation in the Cathedral he was Nobel laureate. A milestone in Hispanic literature that he thanked then: “It is a great joy that I share with my friends and a recognition of the Spanish language.”

Regarding this year’s winner, Louise Glück, Vargas Llosa has declared that “she is a very prestigious writer”, which has served to remind her “with a certain nostalgia” of the great joy of 2010. all for this last terrible year ”, added the author to EL PAÍS. “We thought that we dominated nature and the pandemic has made us see that we were not. For this reason, in these months I have returned to books, to read many hours ”.

The director of Cervantes, Luis García Montero, opened the event precisely with some verses by Glück to highlight how important it is that “writers and intellectuals commit to society in their work, and that seems decisive in Mario Vargas Llosa, but without falling into the pamphlet “.

Also the Prince of Asturias award winner, in 1986, and Cervantes, in 1994, shared a table with his son Álvaro, writer and journalist. “Reading is moving into a world where even ugly things are beautiful,” he said, before recalling the boom Latin American, of which he was one of the protagonists. “Literature was then a very marginal activity, with very few writers, except in Argentina and Mexico. It did not have a social function, ”he recalled.

At the event, a video with photographs by Daniel Mordzinski was shown in which Vargas Llosa was seen with authors such as Carlos Fuentes, Jorge Semprún, Orhan Pamuk, Salman Rushdie or Sergio Ramírez; in the presentation of The Celtic Dream in Madrid; with his literary agent, Carmen Balcells, in Stockholm, of which he affirmed that “it made Barcelona the capital of literature in Spanish”; in the hotel room, dressing for the award ceremony; with the journalist Juan Cruz; but also family images, with his granddaughters, with his wife, Isabel Preysler, whom he thanked at the end of the act for “how he had renewed his life”, or at a concert by Enrique Iglesias.

By video they showed their admiration, among others, the writer Fernando Savater: “For those of us who were stuck with Vargas Llosa’s work from a young age, the news of the Nobel Prize gave us great joy, as if it had been given to us by ourselves, ”he said. While JJ Armas Marcelo recalled how four years before the recognition of the Swedish Academy, walking with his friend through New York, this told him that he considered “already out” of the options to achieve it.

“An incredible Latin American party was put together,” recalled Pilar Reyes, head of the literary division at Penguin Random House, of how she heard the news at the Frankfurt Book Fair. And Javier Cercas glossed his stature as a writer: “Until 1969, he had published The city and the Dogs, The green House Y Conversation in the Cathedral, three flagrant masterpieces. If he had then stopped writing and dedicated himself to dancing tangos, he would have already been the greatest novelist in our language ”.