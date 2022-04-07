There is no doubt that Mario Vargas Llosa (Arequipa, 86 years old) has taken advantage of the stopped time that the pandemic has given. He has joyfully used it to read almost the entire work of Benito Pérez Galdós (Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, 1843-Madrid, 1920). That silent and reflective relationship that both colleagues have maintained has led to an essay: The still gaze (by Pérez Galdós) (Alfaguara)presented this Thursday at the Athenaeum from Madrid.

More information

Because of the shrewd, unprejudiced, free and passionate way in which he approaches Galdós, as he has told him Andres Trapiello and Pilar Reyes, his editor, told this Thursday, it seems that the Nobel Prize discusses and dialogues with him. And one of the great merits of the book lies precisely in the fact that the reader also participates in that open conversation.

Vargas Llosa is placed in an active but intermediate place. First of all, he invites you to read Galdós, as he did before in other essays with García Márquez, Flaubert, Onetti or Borges, among others. He does not laugh thanks to those who squandered the author of the National Episodes Nicknamed him “Don Benito el garbancero”, today a sad common place. He also does not enroll with the staunch defenders of him, like Trapiello himself. The idea of ​​stew was Valle-Inclán, but not even he himself truly believed in it. There are many more compliments that he dedicated to him in life than the attacks.

The author does not believe that either. Conversation in the Cathedral, which describes him as a classic but fundamental writer. Vargas Llosa regrets that Galdós did not find originality when proposing an omniscient narrator, something that, according to him, was the great discovery for modernity in the case of Gustave Flaubert. “I see in him a kind of blindness about the technique of the invisible narrator, the one who is found everywhere and nowhere and who is Flaubert’s great discovery for posterity.” In this aspect, Vargas Llosa, contrary to what some experts maintain, finds hardly any influence from the author of Madame Bovary in the Spanish.

Mario Vargas Llosa, at the presentation in Madrid of his new book. INMA FLORES (THE COUNTRY)

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. subscribe

Perhaps that omniscient narrator is too heavy for Galdós, who prefers to appear simply as a witness and guide for the reader. Not interfering too much just for the sake of what Vargas Llosa highlights most as a virtue in him, “the permanent search for objectivity”. And there the author of the essay may incur a contradiction that curiously raises the discussion about Galdós. He always recognized the tremendous revelation that Balzac or Dickens were for him. But also, according to his time and very aware of other European currents of his time, novels like Fortunate and Jacinta or Mercy ―magisterial for Vargas Llosa― relate him more to Tolstóy, for example, than to Flaubert. Naturalism is mixed in them with an evident mysticism, especially in the second. “Mercy It is one of the greatest works written in Spanish on poverty, misery, extreme misery, something he knew very well. He knew how to value, despite terrible passages, however, that joy of living, knowing how to enjoy life”. In fact, Galdós is so relevant today because of the treatment he gives to an unresolved issue: inequality, one of the crucial axes of both novels and of his entire work.

Fortunate and Jacinta it is a separate case, also in the trajectory of Galdós. Vargas Llosa has read it for the third time for this essay and even so it has caught him again from its first sentences to the end. “He has demanded of me the same absorption and delivery of the best novels I have read,” writes the author. The competition when choosing the great nineteenth-century novel in Spain continues between this radically universal history imbricated in Madrid and The Regent, by Leopoldo Alas, Clarion. The debate is still open, although Vargas Llosa maintains that The Regent it is more modern.

effort to be objective

His immersion has been total in his narrative and theater. Also in the articles, although not all of them, she admits, but in the 46 National Episodes. “What cannot be discussed about Galdós is his permanent effort to be objective. He demonstrates a continuous effort to maintain his impartiality when it comes to narrating historical events, ”he says. He is a dedication that shines above all in the episodes, a vast literary project that occupied him for decades and did not end as he wanted. “He wishes in a modern, comfortable and friendly way to show the great events of the 19th century to fix their historical meaning until the time in which he lived not in the manner of the expert, but of the novelist.”

The Hispano-Peruvian Nobel prize winner highlights the authenticity with which he addresses the attack on Prim, “or his treatment of the guerrillas,” for example. A parallelism that later also occurs in Latin America and that Galdós shows in his germs from Spain as a transatlantic idiosyncrasy. Another obvious feature of contemporaneity.

Benito Pérez Galdós, in 1894, on his last visit to Gran Canaria, at the family estate of Los Lirios (Monte Lentiscal). PÉREZ GALDÓS HOUSE-MUSEUM

Galdós could not finish the National Episodes, among other things, Vargas Llosa maintains, “because the theater distracted him.” He distracted him and kept him, because more than with his narrations, what Galdós earned money with was his pieces for the scene. They are works that have survived in worse health over time, but that in their time caused real altercations, as was the case with electra. It showed in her one of her most belligerent profiles: a plea against the power of the Church, a perpetual engine in her pages and a bellicose excuse for her enemies. And it was largely that case, that of electra, which prevented him from being awarded the Nobel Prize. “Whether he deserved it or not, there are opinions for all tastes,” says Vargas Llosa. What is certain is that the Swedish Academy received more than 500 letters to give it to them. “But the horrible thing was what a journalist discovered years later, that there were many more so that they would not grant it to him.”

As soon as the campaign in favor arose, another was activated against it, promoted by the carcundia and the Church, with another candidate for the Nobel Prize: Marcelino Menéndez Pelayo. Both were close friends, despite their ideological differences. They disagreed on many points about politics, religion, customs, but they converged on literary opinions and maintained common friendships. In fact, Galdós entered the Royal Spanish Academy (RAE) at the proposal of Menéndez Pelayo. The controversy over the Nobel did not affect their friendship. They decided that it was a war of others, in which they would never enter. In the end, they tied. Neither of them received the Prize: a sad triumph of polarization. None of that affected his calm gaze, in the words of Vargas Llosa; to his mettle, his discretion, his elegance. “That still look is without a doubt, when it works, one of his great virtues.” The mark of a great author and not always well recognized in the history of universal literature.