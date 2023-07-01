German Vargas Lleras, during a presidential debate, in Bogotá, on May 8, 2018. Ivan Valencia (Bloomberg)

The former vice president of Álvaro Uribe and leader of the Cambio Radical opposition party, Germán Vargas Lleras, called on Thursday for a national coalition against the Executive that incorporates the parties that supported the left-wing president in the first months of his administration. He wants the conservatives, the liberals and the U now to be united from the other side, to stop the so-called Government of change from Congress. “The country would have peace of mind that in the next three years we will avoid a catastrophe,” he said in a meeting with militants from his party in Barranquilla. He assures that he already has the support of the leader of the liberals César Gaviria.

The timing couldn’t be more propitious for the former vice president. María Alejandra Arboleda, a professor and political communication consultant, emphasizes by phone that the parties are studying how to position themselves for the regional elections next October. The fall in the polls of the presidential image —with 61% disapproval— is not a minor factor as the candidates tour the country. Nor is it true that Petro has left behind the moderate and conciliatory profile that he promised in the campaign and that he evidenced in the first months of his management. “That dialogue was not seen at the time of making adjustments to the reforms [en la primera legislatura]. Petro did not want to listen to the different parties and that affected their relations”, comments the analyst.

Vargas Lleras seeks to capitalize on the fact that he was never with the Petro government, not even in the first months —Cambio Radical was first independent and later declared himself an opponent. “In this first legislature we have felt quite alone,” he recalled in Barranquilla in reference to an opposition made up of his party and the Democratic Center, led by Álvaro Uribe. The former vice president has suggested that other parties prioritized the distribution of positions when making an alliance with the Government: “The Conservative Party should never have been part of that coalition (…) This is not the time to be begging for positions, you have to think first about the highest interests of this country.

The liberals, the conservatives and the Partido de la U were an essential support for the Executive during the first legislature. Added together, the three benches have 38 of the 107 senators and 75 of the 187 representatives to the House. They made it possible for the tax reform and the law of total peace to go ahead in the last months of 2022. Later, they negotiated with the Government the support for the main social reforms —health, labor and pensions. They clashed with the Petro administration when the changes they called for were not included in the healthcare reform. The Conservatives and La U declared themselves independent, while the Liberals were instructed not to support any of the reforms.

The president of the House of Representatives, David Racero, had commented to EL PAÍS in November that it was essential to approve the main social reforms in the first year of government. The legislature that begins on July 20 will have more difficulties because the campaigns for the regional elections in October begin. In recent weeks, the health and pension reforms have stalled, while the labor reform has collapsed. The Historical Pact also shows its electoral weakness because it does not have a strong candidate in Bogotá and it bleeds internally in cities like Cali.

The leader of Cambio Radical assured in his message in Barranquilla that he already has the support of César Gaviria, former president of the Republic (1990-1994) and current director of the Liberal Party. “Yesterday I received a call from Dr. César Gaviria that gave me great satisfaction,” said the former vice president, who was a Liberal before founding his own party. Likewise, the director of the Partido de la U, Dilian Francisco Toro, has highlighted this Friday on Twitter that his community will consider the offer: “We will take the proposal to the bench and to our bases. [Queremos] a coalition in which we all listen to each other, thought of the citizens”.

The former vice president has a “quite firm” leadership within the opposition, according to the professor and consultant Arboleda. She not only showed his disagreements with the Executive from the beginning, but also did so in a more moderate and conciliatory tone than other presidential politicians, such as Senator María Fernanda Cabal. For the analyst, this is especially important in a context in which public opinion is “tired” of polarization: “he does not have such an extreme position and manages to unite more segments, reach the center. At a time when the president is increasingly polarizing, I think that voices like Vargas Lleras’s are attracting a lot of attention.”

The bet, however, has an uncertain outcome. The opposition is fragmented, without a clear leadership, and with confrontations that can hinder unity. Although he is a strong figure, the former vice president does not have such solid numbers to consolidate himself as the opposition leader either: he has 24.9% support and 35.3% rejection, according to an Invamer poll earlier this month. In addition, the Liberal Party is divided and Gaviria’s leadership is in question, so the position of his party is not clear. Some of its congressmen, especially in the House of Representatives, look favorably on the government of Gustavo Petro and want to support social reforms.

