who keeps showing who understands the politics He is the president of Ahome, Gerardo Vargas Landeros. Yesterday he uploaded a photograph with the governor Ruben Rocha Moya in the office of Third floor. He wisely makes the visit at the beginning of the year to reaffirm alliances, touch base and make arrangements.

The most interesting thing comes with the message, Vargas Landeros publishes: “Greeting our boss and Political Leader Mr. Governor Dr. Rubén Rocha Moya on the occasion of the new year. Reiterating my loyalty to his person, his government and his family, in addition to working in coordination with him for the consolidation of the 4T in Ahome and Sinaloa ”.

The text published by the mayor of Ahome has much political backgroundFirst, it makes it clear that the chief and political leader of Brunette is the governor Ruben Rocha, This means that he knows which door to knock on and that it is a mistake to jump over it to look for other bridges in the National Palace.

Another message is that Vargas Landeros reiterates his loyalty and respect to the family, it means that he knows him and knows that it is the most important thing for the governor rock. Finally, he talks about work coordinated by Home and Sinaloa, here he tries to make a commitment, although the mere meeting is already a reason for the negotiations to take place.

Definitely Vargas Landeros understands the issue and sends the signal that he has access and closeness to the governor rockbecause he received it in his office and he does not miss the opportunity to make it known and to a certain extent show it off, so it is not a minor thing.

It must be said that not all mayors and politicians they have access to the governor’s office, for example, we have never seen a photograph or publication of this type of the president of Jucopo, Feliciano Castro, or the mayor of Guasave, Martin Ahumada. The question is, is it that they are not invited or is there simply no closeness? Very attentive because so much Felician What smoked They have shown that they are not resolvable.

OUTSTANDING. Very wise decision the appointment of the doctor Rafael Castro Velazquez as the new director of Culiacán Health Centeryesterday the secretary Cuitlahuac Gonzalez he took the protest on instructions from the governor Ruben Rocha Moya.

Notably Raphael Castro He is a specialist doctor with a great career, he has always conducted himself honorably and knows public service perfectly, he held the position of director of the DIF Sinaloa during the six-year term of Jesus Aguilar Padilla. Surely he will do very well in the new assignment.

Also in the Women’s hospital there were changes, the Secretary of Health, Cuitlahuac Gonzalez, the doctor protested Jose Arturo Figueroa as the new director, who had served as deputy director since 2019 and was previously the head of the gynecology department.

The doctor Jose Arturo Figueroa He is a gynecologist with more than 14 years in the Sinaloan women’s health care service, so he has the profile and they inform us that he has extensive experience. Although it has not been confirmed, there are strong versions of more changes in the addresses of hospitals in the health sector, which are very pending.

SCHEDULE. Next Monday, January 9, the President of the United States, Joe Bidenwill be in the Mexico City for a trilateral meeting with the leaders Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, from MexicoY Justin Trudeau from Canada. Yesterday he landed at the AIFA the American outpost.