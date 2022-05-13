With all reservations, the Ahome passistas took what Governor Rubén Rocha Moya said yesterday that there will not be a witch hunt against him after having removed Héctor Melesio Cuen Ojeda as Secretary of Health for not having withdrawn the complaints that had filed against journalists, including EL DEBATE columnist Luis Enrique Ramírez, recently murdered. And it is that there are some who loosened the body because it is a sign that they are going to continue with “the bone”, but others are not so sure because they are clear that Rocha Moya can say one thing, after a while she can do another. The clearest example is the treatment he had with his leader: one day he adjusted it and after a while they saw him with him as if nothing had happened. Until he ran it. For this reason, what Rocha Moya said that he is not going to fire the passistas who are in his government, they believe it and they do not believe it. They are in uncertainty. .

IN THAT SAME LINE is the mayor of Ahome, Gerardo Vargas Landeros, who said that he has very good relations with the officials and councilors of the Sinaloense Party. The members of his cabinet from that party have not thought of putting them out on the street, emulating Governor Rubén Rocha, who fired Héctor Melesio Cuen Ojeda as Secretary of Health. Vargas Landeros practically ratified Alma Marién Fierro Arroyo as director of Education and Rodolfo Ramos as director of the Municipal Youth Institute, positions that he ceded to PAS after the electoral process in which they went together. He also mentioned councilors Carlos Roberto Valle Saracho, Marysol Morales and Jesús Ramón Salmerón. In reality, with these he has a honeymoon, but it is not known how long because if one party or another receives a “top” line, then things are going to get good.

It is a MATTER of days for the Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources to organize and carry out the indigenous consultation on the fertilizer plant in Topolobampo ordered by the Sixth District Court and confirmed by the Second Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation. The final sentence of the amparo trial filed by the indigenous community of Lázaro Cárdenas has already been notified to Semarnat, so it must comply immediately. That is why it is logical what was stated by the general director of the Gas and Petrochemical company of the Pacific, Arturo Moya, that in this same month the consultation could be carried out. Yesterday, Moya met with the farmers and is so confident that the project is about to become a reality.

THEY SAY THAT SOME TRUSTEES were “blown away” yesterday after receiving guidance to make the arrangements in the commune’s dependencies. Secretary Genaro García Castro sent them “dreams”, who even told them that the rapprochement with administration officials was unprecedented. Let’s see if it is true that the trustees learned the classes and do the management to solve the problems in the towns and, above all, the officials respond to them.