The sentence in the only amparo trial that exists on the fertilizer plant in Topolobampo has already been resolved in favor of the Gas y Petroquímica de Occidente (GPO) project. That is the widespread perception left by the Governor Rubén Rocha Moya in the different sectors of society in northern Sinaloa by arguing, during his visit to El Fuerte, that before the end of the year the amparo lawsuit will be resolved and that by early January construction of the fertilizer plant in port. Everyone takes this for granted because the governor could not make a statement of this nature just on the fly.

cut the healthy mayor of Ahome, Gerardo Vargas Landerosthe intention to terminate the contract to the company OP Ecology in the garbage collection service. He is not going to do it because apart from the fact that they improved the service, he defused any attack from his political adversaries because of the way in which he was contemplating giving the concession to the new English company that was going to recycle garbage. If with the agreement of the council they made noise, well now he left them without matter. Some consider that there is no need to revoke the council agreement in which the concession is taken away from OP ecology to give it to the English company. With the fact that the mayor does not sign a contract, nothing happens.

There are some Ahome PRI members who consider that the interim president of the PRI in Sinaloa, Ramiro Hernández, should order an audit so that the management of resources in the era of Cinthia Valenzuela really comes out. It is not possible that the staff have not been paid their fortnights and not even the Christmas bonus. There was no shortage of those who have conjectured that with this the local deputy and her group remain calm when it comes to the election of the new party leader because if they are tired they can “paper” them if they find irregularities.

They say that the rector of the Autonomous Indigenous University of Mexico, Ignacio Flores, has a well-defined plan: right now it is working to give stability to the institution and arrive at 2024 well planted to operate his own succession. That is to say, leaving an heir as he was of the former rector María Guadalupe Ibarra Ceceña. The institutional design allows for it, but some observe that the rectory succession is going to be linked to the electoral election, which can turn the university into “a powder keg”.

The independent councilor of El Fuerte, Jairo Leyva, revived the challenge he made to Mayor Gildardo Leyva at the beginning of the administration: to go department by department, with payroll in hand, to show him that there are aviators. Leyva had left the subject after the mayor responded harshly. However, there are those who say that the independent councilor did not push him further at that time because he was not sure what he was saying. He had no way to prove it, but everything indicates that now he does because he assured that he now has the evidence.