The mayor of AhomeGerardo Vargas Landeros, continues to have the approval of the Ahomenses, which places him in the first places of best evaluated of the municipal presidents of the country. That according to two different national pollsters that released the results for the month of April this weekend. One of them, Demoscopia Digital, revealed that Vargas Landeros is in third place in the ranking of the best evaluated mayors in the country, only surpassed by Leonardo Montañez, from Aguascalientes, and Luis Nava, from Querétaro. Among the Sinaloan mayors are Édgar González, from Mazatlán; Juan Gamez, from Culiacán; Margoth Urrea, from Navolato and Martín Ahumada, from Guasave, but in places far below. For his part, Roy Campos, from Consulta Mitosky, also revealed the results of the April survey. And Vargas Landeros came out in fifth place.

That’s why some found the motive for the activism of some morenista political actors. For example, the coordinator of the local Morenista deputies Feliciano Castro got fully involved in trying to undermine the approval of the Ahomenses for Vargas Landeros. First with the case of the vestiges of the Sugar Mill and then with the green areas. In neither case does he come out. On the contrary, it is more evident that his objective is to “lower” the mayor on the route of the candidacy for the Senate. And they say that Feliciano Castro loves her.

always yes the leaders of the agricultural organizations of Sinaloa to take over the Pemex plant in Topolobampo on Monday. And it is that the leader of the CNC in Sinaloa, Miguel Ángel López Miranda, is moving after hesitating. And it is that he had stated that he agreed with the new corn marketing scheme of the Federal Government that Governor Rubén Rocha Moya presented to them and that the presidents of the irrigation modules and of the larger networks in Sinaloa had given him a vote of confidence. On Friday there was a meeting in this city of the agrarian leaders and they agreed to take over. In this was López Miranda, Baltazar Valdez, Baltazar Hernández, Gumaro López, Arnoldo Verdugo, Marte Vega, among others.

some producers They see it as good that the movement be reactivated with actions, but regarding Pemex they put their “buts”. Some consider it “excessive or radical” because it is a strategic plant of the federal government, with which it is very probable that their hearts will not be tempted for repression. And some have doubts that the shot is effective for pressure. In one way or another, some say that after the march to Culiacán, other actions followed, such as the seizure of the highway, to raise the tone of the protest. And this action on the highway does put social pressure on the federal government.

other than prepare to go out are the Uaseños of The Mochis to defend the autonomy of the uas. And it is that the mobilization was agreed in the University Council, with which the position of the rector Jesús Madueña hardened against the state.

