A total of 23 footballers have been called up in the Sevilla FC for this Saturday’s game (9:00 p.m.) against Valencia CF corresponding to matchday 19 of the championship in the First Division.

Ruben Vargas and Sow They have become the main novelties of the call. The winger who arrived in Nervión in this winter market and who trained with the group on Friday, has been called up for the first time with the Sevilla team. In addition, Sow is available again after recovering from the muscle injury suffered in December.

Although Ejuke has carried out some training on the grass in recent days, he has not yet been called up. Nianzou, Iheanacho and Barco are also not there for this Saturday’s match. The 23 players called up by the Sevilla team for the match against Valencia are Álvaro Fernández, Nyland, Alberto Flores, Carmona, Montiel, Juanlu, Badé, Marcao, Kike Salas, Pedrosa, Gudelj, Sow, Pedro Ortiz, Agoumé, Saúl, Sambi , Suso, Peque, Lukebakio, Vargas, Idumbo, Isaac and García Pascual.

#Vargas #Sow #news #Sevilla #squad #match #Valencia