

03/14/2025



Updated at 12:23.





The template of Seville FC Continue with the preparation of the party against the Athletic and this Friday’s training has had news regarding previous days. Rubén Vargas It has joined the group again. The Swiss footballer suffered some hip discomfort that left him without options to be in the final call for Sunday’s game against Real Sociedad.

Rubén Vargas traveled this week until Germany For more information about the problems that had been suffering in the hip. Back to the Hispanic capital, the Swiss end has re -training with the group. Rubén Vargas arrived at Sevilla in the winter market and since its debut on January 11 has participated in all matches except for Sunday in San Sebastián.

The coach of the Sevillista team, García Pimienta, has also told on the grass at the beginning of this Friday’s session with Akor Adams. The Nigerian striker suffered a muscular injury at the beginning of February and now remains to be seen when he will return to the call of the Sevillista team.

The game against Athletic at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán stadium is scheduled for Sunday from 16.15.