Berlin (dpa)

Barnabash Varga, the Hungarian national team player, is preparing to undergo surgery, after being injured during the match against Scotland, in the third and final round of Group A of the UEFA Euro 2024 in Germany.

Hungary national team coach Marco Rossi said in statements highlighted by the British news agency PA Media: Varga will undergo surgery because he suffered a fracture in his cheek. Rossi added, “I don’t know if he collided with the goalkeeper or another player. It was confusing, and there was a review by the VAR technology.”

The Italian coach continued, “The players said that Varga was not conscious, and everyone was worried about his condition, and the doctors were a little late in entering to treat him. Perhaps they did not realize the seriousness of the matter, and fortunately his condition is not serious.”

The Hungarian national team defeated the Scottish national team 1-0, to obtain the first 3 points in its career in the group, which it concluded its campaign in third place, awaiting the results of the other groups, hoping to be among the best 4 teams that won third place in the six groups in the first round, Qualified for the knockout stage of the tournament.

The Hungarian Ferencvaros striker needed long treatment on the field after colliding with Angus Gunn, the Scotland goalkeeper, in the second half of the match, which was held in the German city of Stuttgart.

The Hungarian players quickly indicated that Varga was suffering from a health crisis, and they showed signs of stress while medical teams were treating the player.

After more than 6 minutes of treatment, Varga was carried off the field on a stretcher, while the sheets were raised to protect him from view.

Shortly after the match ended, the Hungarian Football Association confirmed that the condition of Varga, 29, was stable.

A statement issued by the Hungarian Football Association, reported by the British news agency (BA Media), said: “Barnabas Varga’s condition is stable, and the Ferencvaros player is currently in a hospital in Stuttgart. We will inform you immediately if there is any news about his health condition.”

For his part, Jan told the BBC: “It was a bit blurry. I thought I had to come, and I thought I did a good job. It was a bit painful. We hope Varga will be fine. I really can’t.” “I remember a lot about that.”