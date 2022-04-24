Two days before the end of the regular season, the Lombards are mortgaging salvation, while Bologna awaits the result of Naples, before the direct match

Home victory for Varese against Fortitudo Bologna with a score of 103-92. For the Lombard 26 points of the American Keene, the 28 of the Greek Charalampopoulos are not enough in Bologna. Lombardi safe, Emilians always penultimate in the relegation zone. Brescia celebrates John Brown’s debut with his 20th victory in the championship. Cremona officially says goodbye to Serie A after 13 years and has a future yet to be written.

Varese-Fortitudo B. 103-92 – With a second half of great intensity and an excellent distribution of responsibilities (even 7 players in double figures: from the 26 of Keene, with 9 assists and 31 of evaluation, to the 10 of a solid defensive pillar), Varese completes a round of return of extraordinary value, earning salvation two days in advance. If at the start Fortitudo proposes a 2-3 zone, the Openjobmetis responds by sending an effective Reyes up the post (6/8 from 2) for the first internal margin (9-4 at 3 ‘). The entry of Charalampopulos (11 points in 8 ‘and 28 at the end) however gives new outlets to the Bolognese maneuver (12-15 at 5’30 ”). The attacks take over and Varese gives space to Procida and his teammates (24-25 at 10 ‘). Coach Martino takes advantage of the internal game with Kigili gaining +5 (30-35 at 14’29 “). Seravalli asks for a time out and Varese comes out with a partial signed by Keene (41-40 at 17’15 “). With Vene reactive in their own half, the home quintet seems to find fluidity (45-41 at 19’30 “), but wastes with two balls thrown into the wind before the long interval (45-45). In the second half, to the ideas of Aradori (45-50 at 21 ‘), the Openjobmetis has the merit of replying with Woldatensae (71-67 at 28’33 “) and then Keene to earn the first double-digit advantage (+10 83-71 at 31’30 “). When Sorokas also holes from distance (+13 86-73 at 33’04 “), Martino tries with a time out, but suffers 5 points in a row from De Nicolao and then a front triple from Keene (+17 94-77 at 36 ‘), which gave success to the 4,500 of Masnago.

Varese Keene 26, Reyes 15, De Nicolao 14

Fortitudo B. Charalmpopulos 28, Aradori 19, Frazier 15

Cremona-Brescia 76-88 – The Lombard derby goes to Leonessa with a score of 76-88. The resistance of Vanoli, without Pecchia, out for the season, and Spaniard (back problems) basically lasted a while. The start is good for Poeta and his companions: 5 triples only in the 1st quarter. But the difference between the two teams can be seen after just 5 ‘of the race. Coach Magro sends new signing John Brown to the field, fresh from the high-level experience in the Euroleague with Kazan. Coach Galbiati is forced to rely on the Under 18s Gallo and Errica. Germani’s first escape attempt after 10 ‘(19-28). Cremona does not give up (28-31), mends with the longs and Poeta (11 assists). But Brescia plays like the cat does with the mouse, stretches again with a 10-0 break and Brown scores his first points in biancoblu. It goes to the interval on the score of 39-47. In the second half, triple that rain from one side and the other. The feeling is that with the former Brindisi well inserted in Magro’s rotations (he will finish with 7 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists and 24 plus / minus) the playoff goal of the final for the Leonessa is not even too veiled. The Vanoli does not sink, but it does not have the qualities to reassemble. Galbiati gives minutes to the very young Errica (first field goal in the league) Gallo and Zacchigna. Finally he grants the standing ovation to Cournooh, who will close the season in Scafati.

Cremona Tinkle 19, Juskevicius 18, Cournooh 11

Brescia Mitrou-Long 15, Della Valle 14, Petrucelli 13 and Moore 13

April 24, 2022 (change April 24, 2022 | 19:51)

