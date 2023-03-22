The arrest of the 30-year-old who on the night of March 17 attempted to suffocate his aunt in her sleep using a rag soaked in ammonia was validated. The fact happened in Luino (Varese). The victim who had managed to free herself from the attempted assault by her nephew called the carabinieri. And it was the 30-year-old who justified himself to her: “I didn’t want to hurt you, I thought you were my partner”.

It was the aunt, once discharged from the hospital, who told what happened. According to the reconstruction provided by the woman, her nephew jumped on her while she was sleeping in her bed, with her two and five year olds next to her, blocked her head with one hand and with the other pressed a rag soaked in ammonia in the mouth. However, with the strength of desperation, she managed to free herself by making him fall off the bed.

At that point the 30-year-old stopped and told her to call 112, after confessing that he believed that his partner was in his place. The attacker allegedly acted under the influence of drugs. According to what emerged, the young man was a guest at his uncles’ house, after being subjected to removal from the house of his mother and his partner, pregnant with his child, for mistreatment. In light of what happened, the Gip of Varese validated the arrest and arranged for the man, who had initially been hospitalized in psychiatry, for precautionary custody in prison.