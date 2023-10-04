Led by an extraordinary Moretti, Bialaszewski’s team wins in Tuscany. The Emilians did well

After the weekend’s matches, the first day of the Serie A basketball championship ends with the victories of Varese and Reggio Emilia. In the first postponement, Openjobmetis recovered from an 11-point deficit in the final quarter and two spells from Davide Moretti (ex matchday player) overturned a game spent in pursuit in the photo finish. Reggio Emilia, on the other hand, is rampant, driven by Hervey and 53% from beyond the arc (10/19), against a proven Brindisi who on the contrary shoot poorly and only last two quarters.

Varese-Pistoia 83-82 — First two points for coach Bialaszewski who however struggles against newly promoted Pistoia. The hero of the evening is Davide Moretti (16 points with 3/4 threes), who made his Serie A debut in the Tuscan city when his father Paolo coached. With 51 seconds to go he scores a heartfelt triple which is worth the lead at 82-82 and then he wins the free throw for a thrilling victory because the guests get three tap-ins at the siren. An unexpected ending, at least at the end of the third quarter when Estra Pistoia had a 13-point lead (60-73) and was trying to make another escape after the one in the second period (27-30 thanks to a 14-0 break with two triples of Captain Della Rosa). Varese mends them both and in the decisive moment they get serious in defense, tighten their paint and leave Pistoia without a goal for a long time, capable of putting together only 9 points in the last 10 minutes. Too few to win in Masnago.

Varese: Cauley-Stein 19; Moretti, Hanlan, Brown 16. Pistoia: Moore 17, Willis and Ogebeide 14.

Brindisi-Reggio Emilia 63-87 — Unahotels Reggio Emilia’s victory was never in doubt at the PalaPentassuglia in Brindisi. Hervey is impressive and scores 18 points in 14 minutes in the first half, so Unahotels first takes off with a 10-0 run (11-25), then closes at halftime at 34-50 while the locals – in their fourth game in eight days given their commitment to the BCL – they only travel in fits and starts. Which is why coach Priftis’ boys try to close it out immediately and upon returning to the pitch they unleash a barrage of triples with Smith, Vitali and Hervey. Galloway’s fourth and final point – among the most awaited, but not the most inspired – means +24 (46-70) and games virtually closed.

Brindisi: Bayehe 17; Laszewski 9; Johnson 8. Reggio Emilia: Hervey 21; Smith 15; Vital 11.

October 4 – 10.43pm

