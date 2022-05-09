Varese massacre, the trail of threats. Debts hidden from the family

The tremendous massacre from the province of Varese of last Wednesday continues to be a unsolved mystery. Alessandro Maja killed a hammered wife And daughter and seriously wounded his first born. The 23 year old Nicolò on which Maja would have been furious immediately after killing his partner and the 16 year old – we read in the Messenger – is still hospitalized at the Circolo di Varese hospital in very serious conditions. Maja was convinced that he had taken his life too, so much so that in the minutes following the massacre, again dirty from blood would have shouted “I killed you all, you bastards“Piece by piece, the investigators try to reconstruct the life of Alessandro Maja. The figure of a rather solitaryoften angry and, in recent times, obsessed with money. The motive for the double murder still remains a mystery, but one of them slopes under the scrutiny of investigators is just that economic.

We investigate – continues the Messenger – on the possibility of risky financial transactions, loans from outside banks or investments that may have given them the feeling of not being safe. The possibility that someone threatened him. According to whoever was close to Maja, the man was terrified give it effects economic of the pandemic on his company, but according to what emerged, already in 2018 he and his wife would have established a equity fund “destining to meet the needs of the family”, the society of man, of which Stefania held the majority from the quotas. In the notarial deed it is written that the spouses “are delegated and authorized to collect profits pertaining to the respective shares, it being understood that said profits must, in any case, be used for the needs of the family“.

