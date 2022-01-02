A 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of killing his seven-year-old son and attempting to stab his ex-wife as well. The forty-year-old was stopped by the carabinieri while he was fleeing in Viggù, on the border with Switzerland, after a chase and a ramming of the police service car. The tragic event took place on Saturday evening in Morazzone, in the province of Varese.

The man was under house arrest for crimes against the person and the child was at home with him to spend the New Year. The ex-wife called the carabinieri after being attacked while she was at her parents’ home in Gazzada (Va). The Arma soldiers after arresting the man found the child’s body in a closet.