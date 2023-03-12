VARESE-PESARO 110-99

Thanks to a 38-rated Brown (27 points and 8 rebounds) and an 8/9 super Owens inside the box (24 points, all at key moments) as well as a double-double Ross (17 points and 13 assist), Varese beats Pesaro at the end of a high intensity match. It starts with Gudmunsonn who is unable to contain Ross’s momentum: in addition to hitting from distance, the US point guard triggers Owens, who immediately makes his athleticism count, while Brown is relentless in the triples, going into double figures already in the 7th minute ( +12 26-14). If Repesa finds points from Visconti and Toté (29-21 8’58”), Brase sees his quintet close a first quarter by 34 points on +11 (34-23), shooting with 75% from three. Pesaro tries the area, but De Nicolao and then Librizzi give the Masnago crowd, eighth sold out in a row, the maximum advantage over +14 (40-26 at 11’46”), immediately increased by Reyes (+16 46-30 at 13′). Pesaro has great merit in regrouping and with Abdur-Rahkman (21 points and 24 evaluation at the long interval) and Moretti signs a 19-3 run to get back on par (49-49 at 17’42”). It’s Owens’ time again who explodes with two basket sinking and a block for a 7-0 internal counter break (56-49). In the third quarter, with a renewed Johnson and with the usual Owens, Varese tries to extend (+13 85-72 at 28’17”). Delfino and Moretti reply while the home quintet misses a few too many free throws before breaking free in the last quarter with Johnson (97-85 in the 34th minute) and overcoming Pesaro even in direct confrontation, overturning the -8 of the first leg with a triple by Owens, to the best performance of the season. (Antonio Franzi)

Varese: Brown 27, Owens 24, Ross 17 Pesaro: Abdur Rahkman 23, Toté 17, Moretti 16