An 11-year-old girl became pregnant after the sexual violence suffered by a 27-year-old, now sentenced to 10 years in prison and a provisional fine of 80 thousand euros to compensate the victim (the preliminary hearing judge Veronica Giacoia established a sentence higher than the prosecutor’s request). The child, now fourteen months old, lives with a family of foster parents. The Juvenile Court, which is dealing with him, for now refuses to even let his biological mother see him, much less his father; a 27-year-old who has been in prison since August 22 sentenced to 10 years in prison.

The violence dates back to December 2021, when the little girl’s parents decided to take her to a doctor to find an explanation for the excruciating pain in her abdomen that she was complaining of. Only at that moment was the truth discovered, then confirmed by the 11-year-old’s story. The 27-year-old had raped her in the backyard. The DNA test confirmed the little girl’s story.

A few months ago the girl also resumed contact with her parents, even if regulated by social services. They too were not deemed fit to look after a minor.