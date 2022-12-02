A 78-year-old woman was killed in a building fire where he lived in Gallarate in the Varese area. It happened shortly after 5pm today. Eight other people living in the same building were intoxicated.

The paramedics of the 118 of Varese intervened on the spot with two medical vehicles, 4 ambulances and a means of coordination of the maxi emergencies, in addition to the firefighters and personnel of the forces of order.

The eight injured people were taken to the hospital, coded yellow, with symptoms of smoke poisoning. For the lady, on the other hand, there was nothing else to do than to ascertain her death.