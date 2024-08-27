Varese, the incredible story of Giuseppina: 88 years old. The forest, the fear and the prayers. “This is how I saved myself”

The lady Josephine Bardelli gave everyone a real scare, but luckily the 88 years old Of Varese now he can tell his misadventure with a smile. He had lost in the woodsthey have it found alive after 4 days. Wednesday – reports Il Corriere della Sera – Giuseppina was with her son Sergio hunting mushrooms in the mountains, near the border with Swiss: on the Forcora pass. The two were separated for a few minutes. But it was in those few moments that the 88-year-old he had a dizzy spell. “She got up shortly after, but perhaps she lost her bearings for a moment and went off the path she had been following for over 40 years,” says the woman’s other son, Roberto. He adds: “At that point she must have moved to the edge of the path, but then another feeling of dizziness came and she slipped between ferns as high as one and a half meters. My brother looked for her and then raised the alarm.”

“I made a disaster (a disaster, ed.)”. These were the first words to her children after the discovery. Giuseppina told her children about those dramatic moments: “He drank the rain water accumulated in puddles. At night he moved under the trees cutting vegetation to cover herself. During those nights of waiting she was not frightened by anything. Wild animals included: “Several times a fox came near her. They had become almost friends. My mother spoke to her: “Don’t do anything to me, I’m good, serene”. Meetings which she alternated with prayers to maintain the hope of being found. “Every evening she said the rosary. She knew it could be her last day”. Then the discovery. Giuseppina heard the voice of a young boy approaching: Matteo, who then put a collar on her neck thinking of some trauma to the head. “She has some broken ribs,” adds her son, “one has slightly perforated her lung. He will need a few days of hospitalization. But it could have been very bad. It’s a miracle. We cried our eyes out“.