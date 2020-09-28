The coronavirus caused the Etihad, whose stands were empty of fans, to rumble the “Jamie Vardy’s having a party” from the Leicester fans as he raised the score to 1-3. The Sheffield forward went into a trance with two goals in just five minutes. First, finishing off Castagne’s center, the second after scoring a penalty provoked by him … as happened before in the first half. Again, a hat trick against one of his favorite victims: Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

Intense garnet dress, Vardy became this Sunday one of the few ‘great reserve’ that Pep Guardiola will not have liked, recognized fan of oenology. The forward, like wine, seems to have matured his career to become a star in the final third of his career and has the Catalan coach’s City among his favorite enemies. Throughout his career, the skyblue team is their second favorite victim after Arsenal (10 games, 10 goals). Al City has scored up to nine goals in 15 games. The funny thing is that, although he played against them in 14/15 and 15/16, the torture of the nine began coinciding in time with the arrival of Guardiola in Manchester. In his first confrontation, he already scored a hat trick. This Sunday he made the second and has also beaten his defense in three other games. Despite his goalsHis record only shows four victories in 15 matches against the Mancunians.

After being one of the emblems in the most unexpected champion of modern football and England’s top scorer in 19/20 with 23 goals, this year he is on track to repeat an excellent mark. In just three competitive matches, the Foxes have added all the points thanks, in part, to five goals from the English: 2 against Sheffield and these three against City. Against Burnley, in the third win so far this season (4-2) he failed to get the ball to kiss the net.

9

At 33 years old, This ‘great reserve’ striker, due to his age and quality, promises as many or more joys to ‘foxes’ fans than a good wine.

Porto fan

No, it’s not that Jamie Vardy is a great fan of the dragoes team … rather, of the wines from the wineries near the stadium. According to his biography, every day before the game he drank a glass of port since he did it one day at 15-16. “I am not superstitious but since I scored against Sunderland on matchday one I didn’t want to change anything,” he says. The striker, yes, ensures that he camouflages it in a plastic bottle. “It helps me sleep a little easier, “he said. According to the British press, a custom that he has already abandoned.

Of course, it is not the only curious habit of this striker who, he confessed, eats energy drinks for breakfast and who regularly consumed chewing tobacco. A photograph with these two elements in hand raised some controversy years ago in England and eliminated tobacco … but not Red Bull, which Southgate did allow. “He sees me eat breakfast every morning so Red Bull is still there. But I can’t handle the sugar-free version. It doesn’t taste the same,” he said..

This is not the only bad habit that he abandoned since, in this same biography, he acknowledges that at the beginning of his career he had a certain fondness for vodka with Skittles candies. As he recounts, he had a three-liter bottle where he let the candies fall apart, thus making a curious cocktail. Seeing that he was recovering late from a tear, it occurred to the Sheffield physiotherapist to ask him about his habits and forbade him to consume this drink that he drank “when he was bored at night.” A different guy who succeeds in his own way.