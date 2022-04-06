London (dpa)

Leicester City coach Brendan Rodgers has admitted that it is difficult to know when Jamie Vardy will return to the team.

And Leicester will meet with its Dutch guest Eindhoven tomorrow, “Thursday”, in the first leg of the quarter-finals of the European Conference League, where he misses Vardy’s services in the match.

Fadri has been out of action for about a month, after sustaining a knee injury during Leicester’s 1-0 win over Leeds United.

Vardy started running again, but did not fully recover, and Rodgers sounded pessimistic about when he would return to the team.

And the British news agency “PA Media” quoted Rodgers’ statements, in which he said, “It is difficult to set a timetable for his return, he still feels knee pain, he can run normally, but when he hits the ball there is a problem, so we must come to a solution to eliminate on her”.

“I just spoke with Jimmy, he was out running in straight lines, but he’s in some pain when he kicks the ball,” Rodgers said.

“I’ll have to speak to the medical team to find out where that is, but it doesn’t look like he’s too close to come back,” the Leicester boss said.

Leicester will also miss goalkeeper Danny Ward and Wilfried Ndidi during the match, while Luke Thomas is trying to recover from a hamstring injury.

Timothy Castagne is likely to continue at left-back, and the Belgium international is looking forward to helping Leicester win the first edition of the fledgling championship.

Leicester City is currently tenth in the English Premier League table, 14 points behind seventh place, which is advancing its owner to the European League next season.

Leicester’s victory in the Conference League title this season means a return to participate in the European League.

Castagne aspires to win the European Conference League, where he said: “We still have our remaining matches in the Premier League, but why limit your options? It is a great motivator.”

“You have the opportunity to win a title, it’s something you never refuse, we are very positive,” the Leicester player confirmed.