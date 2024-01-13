Varazze – He threatens his partner with a knife, the police have to use the taser to disarm him. It happened in Varazze. Armed with a knife and in a state of great agitation, he shows up at his partner's workplace and threatens the woman and her colleagues. However, when he realized that the woman was calling the police, he ran away, losing track of her. The soldiers of Varazze, of the Operational and Radiomobile Unit of Savona and of other police patrols tracked down the man after about an hour: still in possession of the knife and in a state of strong agitation, he reacted to the arrest and continued to put up determined resistance until the Carabinieri were forced to use the taser in order to stop and disarm him safely and without accidents. The investigations led to the discovery that the man had repeatedly mistreated his partner even in the previous months. At the end of the investigations, the man was arrested and is now in prison at the disposal of the Savona judicial authority.