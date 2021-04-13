The Ombudsman has notified the AJVA Association of a resolution on the investigation that analyzed the performance of the General Directorate of Cultural Assets of the CARM in preventing the AJVA Association from exercising various rights recognized in the administrative procedure legislation, such as the electronic access to files for the protection of cultural heritage.

Specifically, this resolution censures the performance of the Historical Heritage Service of the General Directorate of Cultural Assets, integrated in the Ministry of Education and Culture, which did not enable electronic access to the protection file as a property cataloged due to its cultural relevance of the one known as Puente de Aljucer, which was requested by the AJVA Association and was initiated at its request.

The entity, which promotes the Center for Heritage Studies Molino de Oliver, managed to initiate the protection procedure as well cataloged due to its cultural relevance of the Aljucer Bridge, affirms that after the initiation of the file “Culture has not responded to the requests to access the electronic form to the administrative file or to exercise the rights recognized in Law 39/2015 of Common Administrative Procedure of Public Administrations. This situation has been repeated in various protection files, both for assets of cultural interest, as well as assets cataloged for their cultural relevance and inventoried assets ”.

«To be more serious, the resolution of the Ombudsman dictates that such access should have been enabled without delay, since the CARM has electronic means that are already used by various ministries and general directorates, even before last April 2, the date that entered into normative force that also expands access rights and telematic procedures, “the association explained in a statement.

According to AJVA, “despite the considerations of the High Commissioner of the Cortes Generales, who pointed out that in addition to having it already active, Bienes Culturales should have planned that on April 2 the Seventh Additional Provision of Law 39/2015 would come into force , which marked the unpostponable date for various rights such as this, the General Directorate has not enabled access to this or any other file requested by this association, a situation of obstruction that continues to this day, 10 days later.

The AJVA Association reported this situation to the Ombudsman, who has addressed various requirements and requests to Cultural Assets regarding the processing of the aforementioned protection file for the Puente Grande or Puente de Aljucer, a construction reappeared a few years ago in some works under the Highway del Palmar, and which is protected as a Precautionary Well Listed for its cultural relevance. “The Ombudsman even had to request the urgent contribution of the reports, given the delays and lack of response from the General Directorate and its Historical Heritage Service,” they explained from AJVA.

For this entity «the obstacles that we have been suffering in the AJVA Association, as well as confirming that they are also encountered by other associations and groups throughout the region with which we are in contact, is a shameful lack of will on the part of public officials and a attack on citizen participation and the rights recognized in current legislation, which undermine the quality of democracy and erode the respect and consideration of citizens towards their administrations “since” public officials should be the first to set an example and comply the laws by which we all abide, and not continue to postpone and obstruct the rights that we all have to participate in public affairs.

From the AJVA Association they hope that «the person who becomes responsible for the General Directorate of Cultural Assets, a position currently vacant, is genuinely interested in compliance with the law, respect for organized citizenship, and an authentic effective protection of heritage cultural, which continues to collapse in the face of the passivity of those in charge of the autonomous communities ”.