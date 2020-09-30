I admit that I was not nice to Raphaël Varane last Friday, August 7. I was in Paris, at the headquarters of my radio RMC, watching the City-Madrid with colleagues when my doubly compatriot (French and northern like me) made the two biggest mistakes of his career. On these two occasions I got up from the seat and cursed him, forgetting for a moment how much I loved him. I was not the only one because I know that all Madridistas had this understandable but unfair skin reaction. However, when I saw him arrive in front of the cameras (something he expressly requested) and I heard him assume his failures with words as forceful as they were human, my anger immediately passed.

There are “stars” who hide in much more serious defeats (you know who I’m talking about) and there are great professionals who show their faces. Even if it’s to get slapped. If there were some crumbs of reproach to do to Varane for this disastrous encounter, I think they have completely disappeared. Because the central defender world champion with France and four times champion of the Champions with Madrid has just shown, with two excellent games in Saint Sebastian and in Seville, which has not allowed itself to sink, or even disturb, by that summer night. Falling down but getting up stronger, that’s what he’s done. A very madridista attitude.