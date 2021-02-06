Soccer is a storehouse of intrigue. It has episodic secrets. For example, Varane. It was never a top scorer who had not played a jackal for more than a year. Who would have thought: in Huesca, Varane winked at the injured Sergio Ramos. Or maybe it went to Tavares or a similar center. Twice he went to the rebound and two goals were scored by the French, an unexpected scorer of a Madrid demanded to the limit by a bottom player who in the second half proposed a frantic duel, with spotlights and spotlights in each area. The goalkeepers stopped and stopped, especially the local Álvaro. They smashed posts and stringers. Crazy, nothing to do with a rather anesthetized first act.

Real Madrid is trembling. So disturbed by Sergio Ramos, Hazard or Zidane. The latter as a misguided sniper, with the media sphere on the wrong target. The knot is interior, it does not strain to clear balls towards the opinion-makers. The pickets that afflict him are others, much closer and more decisive. The gossipers are at home.

Simplified by the casualties, Madrid visited the bottom with a starting team, only helpless by the significant loss of Ramos, for the sporting and emotional. Vinicius, replacement of the eternal sickly Hazard, had more hook than the Belgian, so bumpy in his Madrid stay. With Vinicius as the flag, Madrid had the only initial threat in a game in which Huesca, so formal with its three centrals, gave up the governance to Real. Cloaked to the eyebrows, Pacheta’s team closed the way to their adversary nobleman and crossed their fingers for one occasion. It came when he opened his chest after the break. Javi Galán had it, who had never scored at the top of Primera. He caught Madrid ramshackle in a counter and sealed a great goal. A whiplash that scorched Courtois’ net after splintering the left post of the Belgian’s goal. The second section just started. Tremendous. A machine gunner Huesca. Seconds before 1-0, Rico caught a shot off the crossbar. Seconds after 1-0, Rafa Mir, a convoy forward himself, also smashed the crossbar. A mummified Madrid until Benzema executed a geometric foul on the crossbar and Varane, the most slender on the rebound, headed for goal. A section of the game with downloads that did not have the first half.

The duel began with a Real with more will than skill. A predictable Madrid except for the spicy Vinicius. The differential sign. Even in his less lucid actions. Real has a singular player in Vinicius, a footballer who is not at all low, no matter how much he needs tutelage. Kroos, the patron of the team, knows this, and he was quoted frequently. A hemlock shot from Benzema was White’s best opportunity before the truce. In Huesca, so hidden, the initial offensive issue was Rafa Mir’s mission, striker in progression. Player with a crane striker lining, but with not crooked feet. A shot from him to a side of the Courtois net put Madrid on alert. This Rafa Mir is a torment for any centurion. Crash, head, finish and play. Pure fire. The fate of this modest Huesca who dreams of nesting in Primera depends largely on Mir’s float.

Seen the first section, nothing foreshadowed the downpour for those from Pacheta after the break from the break. From peck to peck came Galán’s goal with Real in the innocent. The local goal shook the shock in such a way that the match took a Copernican turn. Back and forth, whip and whip in the areas. With posts and stringers burning. With the two goalkeepers at the stake, give him that. Courtois, who always leaves one of Courtois, served as a firewall against a massive header from Rafa Mir. As Alvaro did a little later, agile with his feet after a challenge from Benzema. Even Marcelo had his, just arrived to take over from the cramped and inconsistent Odriozola. Mendy went to the right back until ZZ pulled Marvin to fill in for the Frenchman. He also threw the noose to Mariano as Vinicius’s water carrier, re-caught on the bench just after offering Benzema a single possibility: the goal. Any. The shot of the Frenchman, from the small area, cracked the chest of the young Álvaro Fernández, who reached the summit against Real Madrid with only 22 years.

Without Vinicius, with Benzema as a drummer, the Riojan goalkeeper again left Karim speechless, whom he frustrated with another flight. In the middle of a broken match, Álvaro could no longer fully remedy his own. Casemiro headed a center from the Kroos observatory, the goalkeeper rejected and Varane, such that a boy from Pablo Laso, went to the reject to hole. A relief for the Real. A message for ZZ: the enemies are Huesca or Levante. If there are others … Let him look for tares at home. For the white house, of course.