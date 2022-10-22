Manchester United central defender Raphael Varane has left the pitch in tears after injuring his knee. A worrying image just a month before the World Cup. The match between United and Chelsea was nearing the end and the Londoners had just taken the lead, but a ball into the area, the last of Manchester United found an unexpected finisher.

Casemiro, on his fourth consecutive day as a starter after an unsuspected merit, hit a header to which Kepa responded with an acrobatic clearance. The ball hit a post and wandered across the goal line before the device on the referee’s wristband alerted him: the ball had gone all the way in. It didn’t look like it in the pictures, but the technology is supposed to be ahead of the human eye. Manchester United rescued a tie (1-1) over time in the Chelsea field, which was believed to be the winner when Jorginho scored a penalty in the 88th minute. The tables open distances for both teams with respect to the first in the championship, where Liverpool awaits.

“Forest are back”, shouted the Nottingham fans after winning (1-0) the first league game they played against Liverpool in the last 23 years. The historic Forest is back, but they were the bottom team and the defeat hurts Jürgen Klopp, who is looking for explanations and cannot find them: his team has won just four of the eleven games they have played in the Premier League and, despite who a week ago beat him in the direct duel, is already ten points behind Manchester City, who beat Brighton (3-1) in a new demonstration of power by Erling Haaland, who added two new goals and shoots his records up to the 17 goals in 11 games. City is one point behind leaders Arsenal, who have an uncomfortable visit to Southampton this Sunday.

A triumph of gunners It would distance Liverpool 14 points from the top of the table when only 33 have been played. “They defended us very far back, but we had chances to win. Who can we blame?” Klopp wondered after the game. He found an answer: “Only ourselves”.

Liverpool has fallen. There are details that can help explain what is happening. Klopp had only fifteen footballers from the first team on this day and had to complete the call with the squad from the subsidiary. At least 19 players in the squad have missed at least one game so far this season due to injury or illness. At dawn Thiago had to go to a hospital to be treated for an ear infection. Darwin Núñez was also absent and muscle discomfort was reported. But beyond these vicissitudes, Liverpool has lost vigor and punch. Salah, who had the tie in Nottingham in the last play of the match, has three goals in this Premier, which is contributed by the disappointing Núñez. Diogo Jota has not been released. The team has aged and its midfield, once incessant engine, seems exhausted. Keita, Milner and Oxlade-Chamberlain’s contract ends in June and they seem to be leaving. “We are playing three games a week with a very limited squad,” laments Klopp.

Last summer, ten Premier League teams spent more money than Liverpool, whose investment stretched to 95 million euros in transfers. 80 of them left only in the payment of the transfer of Núñez, which for now is a failed bet. It seems clear that the club must return to the market with force.

The new blow came to Liverpool after a goal from Nigerian Taiwo Awoniyi, a footballer who spent seven years in the ranks of the Anfield team and did not make his debut in the first team. Then they came to compare him with Haaland. But there is no comparison with the Norwegian, a titan who added two new goals against Brighton with an improvable performance. He already has 17 in 11 games in the Premier, 22 in 14 duels if his interventions in European competition are considered.

City added their tenth consecutive win at home and in all those appointments they have scored at least three goals, a feat that has not been repeated in the English league since Aston Villa did it 91 years ago. Brighton began to laminate Stakhanovist Brighton as soon as goalkeeper Ederson understood that in the game of pairings and high pressure that the rival proposed, the best way out was to send the ball to Haaland so that he could measure himself into space. Thus he opened the scoring after colliding with Webster, a central defender weighing more than 90 kilos, and sending him to the ground. Outside the Islands, the set might have been interpreted as a foul. It was not the case. Shortly after the cyborg The Scandinavian rounded off his account with a penalty that he landed resoundingly and left a quarter of an hour before the end with everything already sentenced because De Bruyne closed the game with a shot to the top corner that cut off the visitor’s reaction, led by the Belgian Trossard.

