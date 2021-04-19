Summer is busy in that area of ​​the field that is part of the safety belt of a reliable team: goalkeeper, center-back, midfield organizer and nine goalscorer. Rafa varane was satelliteized by Zidane just ten years ago, when he was the club’s sports advisor (with the fired Mourinho on the bench). For only 10 million euros he bought it Madrid to the Lens. The boy was 18 years old. It has more than justified that bet. But a decade later, the kid has decided to fly. He wants to be the lion’s head on another team. They want him United, Chelsea, PSG… This Sunday he turns 28, the golden age for an elite footballer. He has one year left on his contract, but since he does not want to renew the club, he will sell it at the end of the course for an amount between 50 and 70 million (the latter is its current value in Transfermarkt).

If the French leaves, I think the ideal would be to fix the Bouquets. But if the captain also packs up, there would only be Nacho (life insurance) and Militao (Its value has multiplied by ten these last weeks). Possibly arrive Praise, but the Austrian now looks in the Bayern as an interior attack. Let’s sign a kaiser from the area. Meat is not the same as fish …

