Raphaël Varane’s odometer doesn’t stop. First engagement with France in the international break and new internationality of the central Real Madrid. A footballer who this season is being fireproof again, both as the white club and with the world champion team. The defender has already accumulated 3,835 minutes on his legs, more than anyone in Zidane’s team.

Varane is dodging nail injuries in a season where the Madrid dressing room is being especially punished for those imponderables. Without going any further, those who flank him in the rear. To his right, on the side, he has had seven different teammates: Carvajal, Odriozola, Nacho, Lucas Vázquez, Mendy … even Vinicius and Marvin eventually as lanes. To his left, Ramos has been forced to give way to Nacho and Militao at different times of the season.

The French, on the other hand, he has barely missed two games with the white jersey: against Huesca in the first round by technical decision (a few days before visiting Inter in the Champions League) and the tie copera against Alcoyano. To these absences is added the second part of the semifinal of the Super Cup against Athletic. Varane had to be replaced at halftime by a stomp on his right foot that he received in the final stretch of the first half. The only setback this campaign has suffered.

If in Madrid he is the first outfield player in minutes (Courtois has played in goal 135 ‘more than him), in France he is the second. It takes 639 minutes, only surpassed by Griezmann (765 ‘) and with goalkeeper Lloris (720’) sandwiched between them.

LaLiga Santander * Data updated as of March 25, 2021

Pending your future

Internally, the Madrid market is focused on certifying Modric’s renewal (he has a negotiated agreement with the club), resolving Ramos’s and seeing what happens with Lucas Vázquez. Once the future of these three players who end their contract in June 2021 is cleared, it will be the turn of those who end their relationship in 2022. Among them is Varane.

The French international, who turns 28 at the end of April, doubts about his continuity at Real Madrid, as AS reported a fortnight ago. The central wants to live an experience in another football, presumably the Premier and this would be the moment. The white club must measure its steps. Varane is a player with a big bill in the market (he is valued at 70 million according to the specialized website Transfermarkt) and the entity can consider advancing its quality to collect a transfer and protect itself from leaving it free without leaving any revenue in the coffers of Valdebebas.