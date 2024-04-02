Paris (dpa)

Frenchman Raphael Varane, Manchester United's English defender, admitted that his body was damaged by the impact of constantly hitting the ball with his head. Varane confirmed that he advised his seven-year-old son not to head the ball while playing. Varane pointed out that he finished France's match against Nigeria in the round of 16 of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil while suffering from a concussion.

Varane told the newspaper “L'Equipe”: “On a personal level, I do not know if I will live to reach the age of 100, but I realize that I have destroyed my body. The dangers of head blows should be taught in all amateur and youth football fields.” He confirmed, “My seven-year-old son plays football, and I advised him not to hit the ball with his head. For me, this is an essential thing.”

He continued, “Even if it does not cause any immediate harm, we realize that repeated traumas in the long term may have harmful effects.” Varane confirmed that there were doubts about his participation in the match against Germany in the quarter-finals of the 2014 World Cup after he suffered a concussion against Nigeria, but he participated in the end. He concluded by saying, “As football players who play at the highest levels, we are accustomed to pain. We are like soldiers, strong men, and symbols of physical strength, but these things are almost invisible.”