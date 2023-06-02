Manchester United will play the final match, tomorrow, Saturday, and is looking forward to ending the English Premier League champion’s attempt to win its second title this season, as coach Pep Guardiola’s team seeks to achieve a rare hat-trick with its Champions League final against Inter Milan on the tenth of June.

And United is the only team that won the Premier League, the FA Cup and the European Champions League in the same season, in 1999.

Haaland scored 52 goals in his first season in England, and won the Golden Boot for top scorer in the Premier League with 36 goals on his way to winning several Player of the Year awards.

Varane said that Manchester City is not the only Norwegian striker, according to AFP.

The French defender told the British Telegraph newspaper, “Fear? Impossible .. Why? Yes, he is a very good player, we all know that. But the danger from City is everywhere, it is a very integrated team.”

Varane added that playmaker Kevin De Bruyne would be the key to stopping Haaland. De Bruyne finished the league with 16 assists, half of which were to Haaland.

He added, “They can score from set-pieces and from possession of the ball in the match. As a defender, Haaland’s understanding, especially with De Bruyne, results in complex defense passes, so we try to break this connection and understanding.

He continued, saying, “We know that we can beat them. We must be consistent for 90 minutes because we know that everything can change in a few seconds.”

Coach Erik ten Hag’s side are looking to finish their season on a high note after winning the League Cup, and Varane, who spent 10 trophy-filled years at Real Madrid, said United are developing a winning mentality once again.

“We have to be positive, we are on a good path. But the most important thing is to believe and believe in that,” he added.