Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

The French Real Madrid player, Rafael Varane, is thinking very seriously about his future, and he may leave the “royal” in the next “summer mercato” if he does not reach an agreement with his club’s management regarding an extension of his contract and an increase in his salary. And the global Goal site revealed in its French version, that Varane enjoys the interest of Manchester United, who had previously sought two years ago to obtain his services, but the player eventually decided to stay in the “Santiago Bernabeu”.

Varane’s contract expires in the “summer of 2022”, and it appears that Real Madrid does not intend to renew its contract, in light of the grinding financial crisis that the club is going through, due to the “Corona pandemic” that has hit the budgets of clubs in the killing.

The site explained that the difficult circumstances of the club prompted Varane to think about leaving, because he felt that he would not get a new contract, which would give him a substantial increase in his salary, and if the situation continues as such, without reaching an agreement between the club and the player, the position of Real Madrid with regard to negotiations is weak. Selling him, as whenever time passes, Varane can negotiate with any other clubs, 6 months before the end of his contract, and specifically he will have the right to negotiate from January 2022, and in this case the club may be forced to sell him at any price instead of his free departure In the “Summer of 2022”. Goal has learned that Manchester United is seeking to include a central defender who plays alongside Harry Maguire, and if Varane becomes available, the “Red Devils” will encourage and negotiate with him.

For its part, the Spanish newspaper AS reported that the Real Madrid administration expressed its willingness to listen to the offers made by the central defender Varane, indicating that the player’s intention is to play in the “Premier League”, without specifying the name of the club.

It is noteworthy that Raphael Varane, who completes April 25 next 28 years, has been playing for Real Madrid since 2011, after a year he spent in French Lance, and he achieved with the “Royal” “La Liga” championship 4 times, the King’s Cup once, the Spanish Super Cup 3 times, and the Champions League. The Champions League 4 times, the European Super Cup 3 times, and the World Cup 4 times.