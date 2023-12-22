After the last-second victory over Alavés along with Girona's draw against Betis, Real Madrid has ended 2023 as the leader of LaLiga in Spain. However, injuries are being a headache, especially in defense, because with the losses of Alaba and Militao, the team only has two center backs and the option to reinforce is Raphael Varane.
International press such as the newspaper Bild He claims that there has already been the first contact between the 31-year-old defender and Real Madrid about a return to the club. The Frenchman wants to leave Manchester United in January at all costs and for their part the whites require at least one defender to fill the gaps, so it seems that this is the ideal time to join forces with him.
However, there are two conditions for the signing to be closed. The first, that the player accepts a salary reduction, and the second, that the price set by the Premier League club is affordable.
Now that a break is coming and I will return to the fields in January, the month in which the winter market will be open and now those in the capital are considering moving to reinforce the defensive zone.
Varane was playing for Real Madrid for 10 seasons, but in 2021 he headed to Manchester United in search of new challenges. Now he could return to play for the club with which he won everything.
