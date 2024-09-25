Raphael Varane has surprised everyone this morning by announcing that he is quitting football. It was through a post on his social networks where the French defender made public his decision to hang up his boots, due to injuries.
“They say all good things must come to an end. In my career I have taken on many challenges, rising to the occasion after occasion, almost all of them supposedly impossible. Incredible emotions, special moments and memories that will last a lifetime. Reflecting on these moments, it is with immense pride and satisfaction that I announce my retirement from the sport we all love.
I demand the most from myself, I want to retire strong, not just clinging to the game. It takes a huge dose of courage to listen to your heart and your instinct. Desire and need are two different things. I have fallen and gotten up thousands of times, and this time it is time to stop and hang up my boots with my last game winning a trophy at Wembley.
I have loved fighting for myself, for my clubs, for my country, for my team-mates and for the supporters of all the teams I have played for. From Lens to Madrid, Manchester and the national team. I have defended each badge with everything I have, and I have loved every minute of the journey. Football at the highest level is an exciting experience. It tests every level of the body and mind. The emotions we experience cannot be found anywhere else. As athletes, we are never satisfied, we never accept success. It is our nature and what fuels us.
I have no regrets, I wouldn’t change a thing. I’ve won more than I could have ever dreamed of, but beyond the accolades and trophies, I’m proud that, whatever happens, I’ve stuck to my principles of being honest and trying to leave everywhere better than I found it. I hope I’ve made you proud. And so begins a new life off the pitch. I’ll remain at Como. Just without wearing boots or shin guards. Something I hope to be able to talk about soon. For now, to the supporters of all the clubs I’ve played for, to my team-mates, coaches and staff… from the bottom of my heart, thank you for making this journey more special than my wildest dreams could have foreseen. Thank you, football. Love, Rapha.”
An injury has forced Varane to stop playing for good. The French defender signed for Como 1907 this summer, where he has only played one game, as a knee injury has kept him off the pitch. In fact, he was not even registered for Serie A as his recovery was taking a long time. This injury is believed to have been the reason that precipitated his decision to retire.
Throughout his career, Raphael Varane has achieved a record of achievements comparable to very few others. With Real Madrid he won 3 league titles, 2 Spanish Super Cups, 1 Copa del Rey, 4 Champions Leagues, 3 European Super Cups and 4 Club World Cups.
With Manchester United he won the League Cup and the FA Cup. And with the French national team he was crowned champion of the World Cup in Russia in 2018 and of the UEFA Nations League in 2021.
