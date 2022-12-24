Raphael Varane has won 13 out of 15 finals in his career. The only two knockouts came when the Polish Szymon Marciniak was on the field to referee

Don’t mention the name of Szymon Marciniak to Raphael Varane. To the defender of Manchester United and of France the Polish referee doesn’t wear well at all. Varane played 15 finals in his career, winning 13 of them.

The only two disappointments came when the referee was Marciniak

Varane lost with the real Madrid the final of European Super Cup to Tallinn against theAtletico Madrid (4-2 after extra time) on August 15, 2018.

The other ko is quite recent. To the World Cup Of Qatar 2022 to the Lusail Iconic Stadium to Doha came the second disappointment in a final in Varane’s career (Argentina-France 3-3 after extra time4-2 dcr). Adding insult to injury…signed by Marciniak.

December 23, 2022 (change December 23, 2022 | 09:49)

